Wedbush Maintains RH - (RH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of RH - (NYSE:RH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.39% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH - is 291.38. The forecasts range from a low of 177.76 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.39% from its latest reported closing price of 357.02.

The projected annual revenue for RH - is 3,651MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH -. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.37%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 20,349K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 1,056K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 33.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 71.68% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 716K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 18.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 542K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 21.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 16.97% over the last quarter.

RH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

Additional reading:

