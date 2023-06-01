Wedbush Maintains Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Pure Storage Inc - (NYSE:PSTG) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.64% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is 36.17. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.64% from its latest reported closing price of 28.79.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is 3,205MM, an increase of 16.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.27%, a decrease of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 280,567K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,396K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,839K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 97,246.41% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,091K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,453K shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 19.59% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 12,641K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,619K shares, representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.22% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,911K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 9.06% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,524K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 5.91% over the last quarter.
Pure Storage Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.
Key filings for this company:
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended February 5, 2023 OR ☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURS
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.