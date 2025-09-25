Wedbush Maintains PepGen (PEPG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of PepGen (NasdaqGS:PEPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.66% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for PepGen is $6.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PepGen is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in PepGen. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 18.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEPG is 0.01%, an increase of 26.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.94% to 23,831K shares. The put/call ratio of PEPG is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,690K shares representing 32.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,759K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,509K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares , representing an increase of 31.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEPG by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 1,482K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,350K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

