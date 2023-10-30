Wedbush Maintains Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 13.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of 12.28.

The projected annual revenue for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is 438MM, a decrease of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMT is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 64,757K shares. The put/call ratio of PMT is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,139K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,467K shares, representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 0.50% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,999K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares, representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 17.21% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,740K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 21.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,764K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,289K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing a decrease of 32.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMT by 167.61% over the last quarter.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

