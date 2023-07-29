Wedbush Maintains PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennyMac Financial Services is 75.65. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of 76.10.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for PennyMac Financial Services is 1,658MM, a decrease of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.17.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennyMac Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFSI is 0.17%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.34% to 31,935K shares. The put/call ratio of PFSI is 3.13, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,137K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,993K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 1.14% over the last quarter.
MFN Partners Management holds 4,532K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Senvest Management holds 2,892K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 29.53% over the last quarter.
PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,529K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 18.57% over the last quarter.
OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,203K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFSI by 3.50% over the last quarter.
PennyMac Financial Services Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.
Additional reading:
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
- 2Q23 EARNINGS REPORT PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. July 2023
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 2022 Equity Incentive Plan Form of Stock Option Award Agreement (2023).
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 2022 Equity Incentive Plan Form of Restricted Stock Unit Subject to Continued Service Award Agreement (Net Share Withholding) (2023).
- PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 2022 Equity Incentive Plan Form of Restricted Stock Unit Subject to Continued Service Award Agreement (Sale to Cover) (2023).
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.