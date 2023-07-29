Wedbush Maintains Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) with a Neutral recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 26.08. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of 25.29.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 760MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.31%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 107,424K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 19.58, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,650K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,487K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 35.17% over the last quarter.
American Century Companies holds 3,670K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 19.08% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,925K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 29.38% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,488K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 25.76% over the last quarter.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.
Additional reading:
- Investor Presentation Second Quarter 2023 July 27, 2023 Ronald J. Nicolas, Jr. Sr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer rnicolas@ppbi.com 949-864-8000 Steve Gardner Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, & President sgardner@ppbi.com 949-864-8000 2© 2023 Pacifi
- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share
- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
- Investor Presentation First Quarter 2023 April 27, 2023 Ronald J. Nicolas, Jr. Sr. EVP & Chief Financial Officer rnicolas@ppbi.com 949-864-8000 Steve Gardner Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, & President sgardner@ppbi.com 949-864-8000 2© 2023 Pacifi
- Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and a Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 Per Share
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.