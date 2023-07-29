Wedbush Maintains Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 26.08. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of 25.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Premier Bancorp is 760MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Premier Bancorp. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPBI is 0.31%, an increase of 11.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 107,424K shares. The put/call ratio of PPBI is 19.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,650K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,487K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,922K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 35.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,670K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 19.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,925K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 29.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,488K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPBI by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Pacific Premier Bank, a California-based commercial bank focused on serving small, middle-market, and corporate businesses throughout the western United States in major metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.