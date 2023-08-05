Wedbush Maintains ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.49% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Group Hospitality is 11.90. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 79.49% from its latest reported closing price of 6.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Group Hospitality is 386MM, an increase of 17.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Group Hospitality. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKS is 0.08%, a decrease of 56.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.63% to 9,361K shares. The put/call ratio of STKS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 19.43% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 796K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 16.72% over the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 703K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 119,301.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 459K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 32.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 457K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 23.72% over the last quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company thatdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.