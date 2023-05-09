Wedbush Maintains ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ONE Group Hospitality is 12.37. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 81.88% from its latest reported closing price of 6.80.

The projected annual revenue for ONE Group Hospitality is 386MM, an increase of 18.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in ONE Group Hospitality. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STKS is 0.19%, a decrease of 21.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 13,306K shares. The put/call ratio of STKS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 4,482K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 17.52% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 963K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 18.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 934K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 3.70% over the last quarter.

JCP Investment Management holds 632K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 99.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 465K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STKS by 10.27% over the last quarter.

ONE Group Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is a global hospitality company thatdevelops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group's focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands are:

