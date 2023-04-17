Wedbush Maintains Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is $128.56. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.09% from its latest reported closing price of $102.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is $1,807MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBUS - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 18.08% over the last quarter.

Panagora Asset Management holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

AACRX - Strategic Allocation: Conservative Fund R Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 19.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 14.58% over the last quarter.

American Trust holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

AAGOX - Alger Large Cap Growth Portfolio Class I-2 holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 105,020K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

See all Neurocrine Biosciences regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.