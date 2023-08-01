Wedbush Maintains MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.92% Downside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 55.39. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.92% from its latest reported closing price of 60.81.
The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 43.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.49%, an increase of 36.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 40,240K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 42.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cormorant Asset Management holds 6,892K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,065K shares, representing an increase of 12.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 127.84% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,923K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 94.28% over the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,669K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 876K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
