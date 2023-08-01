Wedbush Maintains M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.42% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for M.D.C. Holdings is 39.27. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.42% from its latest reported closing price of 51.28.

The projected annual revenue for M.D.C. Holdings is 3,903MM, a decrease of 24.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in M.D.C. Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDC is 0.20%, an increase of 21.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.99% to 65,536K shares. The put/call ratio of MDC is 3.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,225K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,225K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 19.54% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,001K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,862K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,823K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDC by 25.70% over the last quarter.

M.D.C. Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have built and financed the American Dream for more than 210,000 homebuyers since 1977. MDC's commitment to customer satisfaction, quality and value is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. MDC is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Its subsidiaries have homebuilding operations across the country, including the metropolitan areas of Denver, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Riverside-San Bernardino, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Orlando, Jacksonville, Seattleand Portland. MDC's subsidiaries also provide mortgage financing, insurance and title services, primarily for Richmond American homebuyers, through HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company, respectively. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MDC.'

