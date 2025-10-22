Wedbush Maintains Logitech International (LOGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Logitech International (NasdaqGS:LOGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.26% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Logitech International is $114.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.09 to a high of $131.68. The average price target represents an increase of 4.26% from its latest reported closing price of $109.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Logitech International is 5,525MM, an increase of 19.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Logitech International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOGI is 0.15%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 71,462K shares. The put/call ratio of LOGI is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 5,722K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,385K shares , representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 4,979K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,164K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 69.27% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,163K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 87.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,758K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing an increase of 47.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 64.47% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 3,552K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares , representing a decrease of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOGI by 21.73% over the last quarter.

