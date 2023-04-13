Wedbush Maintains LGI Homes (LGIH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for LGI Homes is $99.96. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of $110.90.

The projected annual revenue for LGI Homes is $2,328MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT GS Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Class Y holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 55.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 143.38% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 19.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.32%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 24,991K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 3.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

LGI Homes Background Information

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

