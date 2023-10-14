Wedbush Maintains LendingClub (LC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.22% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 117.22% from its latest reported closing price of 5.40.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,323MM, an increase of 7.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.08%, an increase of 17.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 90,233K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 9,178K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,308K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,493K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 115.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,284K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,636K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,574K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 50.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 155.63% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

