Wedbush Maintains LendingClub (LC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is 12.09. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 69.86% from its latest reported closing price of 7.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is 1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 96,794K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 7,853K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,563K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,826K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 17.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,287K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 18.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,707K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 20.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,393K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 22.90% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

See all LendingClub regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.