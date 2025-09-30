Wedbush Maintains Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Larimar Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LRMR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 521.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is $20.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 521.06% from its latest reported closing price of $3.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.06%, an increase of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 64,954K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 21,232K shares representing 24.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 6,045K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 4,928K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,778K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 38.74% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 4,110K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 53.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 162.35% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,655K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing an increase of 81.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 562.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.