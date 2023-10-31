Wedbush Maintains HomeStreet (HMST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.86% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is 8.54. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 76.86% from its latest reported closing price of 4.83.

The projected annual revenue for HomeStreet is 305MM, an increase of 35.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 18.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMST is 0.03%, a decrease of 39.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 17,198K shares. The put/call ratio of HMST is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 890K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 59.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 487K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 62.71% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 468K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing an increase of 21.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 59.94% over the last quarter.

HomeStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

