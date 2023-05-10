Wedbush Maintains GoPro Inc. - (GPRO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of GoPro Inc. - (NASDAQ:GPRO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.68% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoPro Inc. - is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 50.68% from its latest reported closing price of 4.40.

The projected annual revenue for GoPro Inc. - is 1,126MM, an increase of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoPro Inc. -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRO is 0.14%, an increase of 46.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 93,935K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,240K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 88.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,797K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,659K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 3.19% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,662K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,975K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 13.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,341K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 4.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,002K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

GoPro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoPro frees people to celebrate the moment, inspiring others to do the same. From cameras to apps and accessories, everything the Company does is geared to help to capture life as the client live it, share the experience and pass on the stoke. The Company believes that sharing its own experiences makes it more meaningful and way more fun. GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries. But it’s the millions of passionate GoPro users around the globe who bring the magic to life. They humble and inspire the Company every day with incredible creativity that helps it see the world in an all-new way—and fires it up to keep creating the most awesome, innovative products possible.

