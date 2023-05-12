Wedbush Maintains Getty Images Holdings Inc - (GETY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Getty Images Holdings Inc - (NYSE:GETY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 6.59. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.57% from its latest reported closing price of 6.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Images Holdings Inc - is 996MM, an increase of 7.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Images Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GETY is 0.64%, a decrease of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 173,025K shares. The put/call ratio of GETY is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Koch Industries holds 80,499K shares representing 20.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 78,848K shares representing 19.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,922K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 55.74% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 11,903K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 402K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GETY by 126,114.12% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 200K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

See all Getty Images Holdings Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.