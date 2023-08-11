Wedbush Maintains Geo Group (GEO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geo Group is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.71% from its latest reported closing price of 7.42.

The projected annual revenue for Geo Group is 2,498MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geo Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 106,596K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,054K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,775K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 5,403K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,655K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,590K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 32.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,078K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 29.95% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,909K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Geo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

