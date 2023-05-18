Wedbush Maintains Geo Group (GEO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geo Group is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 58.99% from its latest reported closing price of 8.34.

The projected annual revenue for Geo Group is 2,498MM, an increase of 2.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geo Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEO is 0.17%, a decrease of 12.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 107,808K shares. The put/call ratio of GEO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,775K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 5,403K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,590K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,076K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 44.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,039K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEO by 33.69% over the last quarter.

Geo Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is a fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

Key filings for this company:

