Wedbush Maintains General Motors (GM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.34% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $73.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.34% from its latest reported closing price of $81.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is 168,267MM, a decrease of 10.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,214 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.27%, an increase of 2.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.45% to 894,410K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 31,323K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,334K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 20.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,904K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 8.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,289K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,642K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 8.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,975K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,825K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 13.62% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,220K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,702K shares , representing an increase of 49.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 89.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.