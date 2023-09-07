Wedbush Maintains Gamestop Corporation - (GME) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Gamestop Corporation - (NYSE:GME) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamestop Corporation - is 13.36. The forecasts range from a low of 6.26 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of 18.75.

The projected annual revenue for Gamestop Corporation - is 6,126MM, an increase of 5.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamestop Corporation -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GME is 0.12%, a decrease of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 90,244K shares. The put/call ratio of GME is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,068K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,011K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 2.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,672K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 0.73% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,687K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,753K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,775K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GME by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Gamestop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GameStop Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores.

