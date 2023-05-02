Wedbush Maintains FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstCash Holdings is 104.91. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.09% from its latest reported closing price of 100.79.

The projected annual revenue for FirstCash Holdings is 3,049MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.35.

FirstCash Holdings Declares $0.33 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $100.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 2.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstCash Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 11.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCFS is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 34,145K shares. The put/call ratio of FCFS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Long Pond Capital holds 4,682K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,286K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 18.53% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,779K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 20.08% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,237K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCFS by 8.49% over the last quarter.

FirstCash Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with approximately 2,750 retail pawn locations and 17,000 employees in 24 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and four countries in Latin America including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.

