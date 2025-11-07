Wedbush Maintains Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Wedbush maintained coverage of Edgewise Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:EWTX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.08% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edgewise Therapeutics is $36.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 110.08% from its latest reported closing price of $17.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewise Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewise Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWTX is 0.26%, an increase of 32.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.74% to 128,301K shares. The put/call ratio of EWTX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 15,518K shares representing 14.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,022K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 35.65% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 9,903K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,909K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 33.18% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,306K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,156K shares , representing an increase of 15.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 38.00% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 6,142K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares , representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,503K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,282K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWTX by 47.50% over the last quarter.

