Wedbush Maintains Denny's (DENN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.66% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denny's is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.66% from its latest reported closing price of 11.21.

The projected annual revenue for Denny's is 474MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denny's. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DENN is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 67,782K shares. The put/call ratio of DENN is 1.81, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,651K shares representing 13.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,450K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 8.67% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 4,611K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,585K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,620K shares, representing a decrease of 56.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 86.85% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,224K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares, representing a decrease of 72.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DENN by 42.34% over the last quarter.

Denny`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny's had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

