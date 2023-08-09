Wedbush Maintains Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is 60.11. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 132.70% from its latest reported closing price of 25.83.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is 89MM, a decrease of 74.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.24%, a decrease of 17.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 114,223K shares. The put/call ratio of DNLI is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,844K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,352K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 55.87% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 6,896K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,516K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Crestline Management holds 6,411K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,861K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,200K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,122K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 88.27% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

