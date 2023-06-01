Wedbush Maintains Darden Restaurants (DRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darden Restaurants is 167.49. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.66% from its latest reported closing price of 158.52.

The projected annual revenue for Darden Restaurants is 10,416MM, an increase of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darden Restaurants. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRI is 0.21%, an increase of 5.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 147,105K shares. The put/call ratio of DRI is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,316K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,635K shares representing 10.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,677K shares, representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 0.70% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,618K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,644K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 1.09% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,751K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,716K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darden Restaurants Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

Key filings for this company:

