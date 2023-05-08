Wedbush Maintains CoreCivic (CXW) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for CoreCivic is 16.40. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $19.16. The average price target represents an increase of 88.13% from its latest reported closing price of 8.72.

The projected annual revenue for CoreCivic is 1,946MM, an increase of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 108,542K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 8,779K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,589K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,521K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,608K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 17.76% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,298K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,217K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,584K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,631K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,962K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 20.09% over the last quarter.

CoreCivic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

