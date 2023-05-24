Wedbush Maintains Chuy`s Holdings (CHUY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Chuy`s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chuy`s Holdings is 39.44. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of 37.04.

The projected annual revenue for Chuy`s Holdings is 467MM, an increase of 7.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chuy`s Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHUY is 0.10%, an increase of 19.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 22,000K shares. The put/call ratio of CHUY is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,966K shares representing 16.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 29.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,334K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 6.87% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,101K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 18.71% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 938K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 925K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHUY by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Chuy`s Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, 'unchained' look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto 'If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!'

