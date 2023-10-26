Wedbush Maintains Century Communities (CCS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Communities is 79.56. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.08% from its latest reported closing price of 58.04.

The projected annual revenue for Century Communities is 3,549MM, a decrease of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.14.

Century Communities Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 30, 2023 received the payment on September 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $58.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 7.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Communities. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCS is 0.24%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 35,130K shares. The put/call ratio of CCS is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,638K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,997K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 950K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCS by 90.78% over the last quarter.

Century Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Communities, Inc. is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries.

