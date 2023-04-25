Wedbush Maintains Carmax (KMX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Carmax (NYSE:KMX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carmax is 69.51. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of 68.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carmax is 32,191MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carmax. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMX is 0.31%, a decrease of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 221,443K shares. The put/call ratio of KMX is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,437K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,997K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 15.15% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,508K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,672K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 6,271K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,469K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,972K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,194K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

See all Carmax regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.