Wedbush Maintains BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ's Restaurants is 34.78. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.89% from its latest reported closing price of 32.54.

The projected annual revenue for BJ's Restaurants is 1,365MM, an increase of 2.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ's Restaurants. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.17%, an increase of 93.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 25,165K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,832K shares representing 16.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 5.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,734K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 1.66% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,094K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 901K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 883K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 12.79% over the last quarter.

BJ`s Restaurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ('BJ's') is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants.

