Wedbush Maintains BJ`s Restaurant (BJRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of BJ`s Restaurant (NASDAQ:BJRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.09% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BJ`s Restaurant is 38.20. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 62.09% from its latest reported closing price of 23.57.

The projected annual revenue for BJ`s Restaurant is 1,365MM, an increase of 0.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in BJ`s Restaurant. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BJRI is 0.10%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 24,452K shares. The put/call ratio of BJRI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,508K shares representing 14.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing a decrease of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,651K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 2.54% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,071K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 784K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BJRI by 97.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 691K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BJ`s Restaurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ('BJ's') is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and hours are limited in our remaining 209 restaurants.

