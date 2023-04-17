Wedbush Maintains Biogen (BIIB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $327.50. The forecasts range from a low of $251.49 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of $288.13.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is $9,565MM, a decrease of 5.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 192K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 202K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 6.88% over the last quarter.

FLDGX - DYNAMIC ALLOCATION FUND Retail Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 64.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 159.62% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The U.s. Large Cap Value Series holds 507K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 1.57% over the last quarter.

LGVAX - ClearBridge Value Trust holds 70K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 42.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 123.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.41%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 135,725K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biogen Background Information

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

