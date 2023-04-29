Wedbush Maintains Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.67% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beazer Homes USA is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.67% from its latest reported closing price of 21.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Beazer Homes USA is 1,989MM, a decrease of 15.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beazer Homes USA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BZH is 0.05%, a decrease of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 29,729K shares. The put/call ratio of BZH is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,660K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,655K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 15.86% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 1,343K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,010K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BZH by 27.47% over the last quarter.

Beazer Homes USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beazer Homes USA Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the nation's top homebuilders with homes for sale across the United States. The Company builds homes that meet and exceed ENERGY STAR® requirements while appealing to homebuyers at various price points across various demographic segments. In addition to saving energy, its homes allow personalization through the Company's Choice Plans™ and design upgrades. Beazer Homes USA Inc. long-term business strategy focuses on providing its customers with quality homes, while seeking to maximizeits return on invested capital over time. Beazer Homes’ legacy includes building homes for America’s families for over 50 years.

See all Beazer Homes USA regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.