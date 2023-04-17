Wedbush Maintains Ardelyx (ARDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is $6.48. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.52% from its latest reported closing price of $4.71.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is $67MM, an increase of 28.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 307K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 315K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 126.57% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,420K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 160.26% over the last quarter.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 67K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.09%, an increase of 67.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.27% to 86,474K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ardelyx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

