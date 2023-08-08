Wedbush Maintains Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 77.01. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 225.62% from its latest reported closing price of 23.65.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is 222MM, an increase of 20.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.41%, an increase of 22.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 123,463K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,111K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,625K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,278K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 19.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,761K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 17.51% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,452K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,183K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 41.94% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,681K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,988K shares, representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 54.22% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

