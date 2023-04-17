Wedbush Maintains Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.52% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $87.04. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 7.52% from its latest reported closing price of $80.95.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 193.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 20.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 37.87% over the last quarter.

MUTUAL OF AMERICA INVESTMENT CORP - Small Cap Growth Fund Class holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 26.86% over the last quarter.

NSIDX - Northern Small Cap Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 27.44% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Forethought Variable Insurance Trust - Global Atlantic Wellington Research Managed Risk Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 21.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 36.10% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.35%, a decrease of 24.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 114,800K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

