Wedbush Maintains Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Wedbush maintained coverage of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advance Auto Parts is 152.47. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.60% from its latest reported closing price of 111.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advance Auto Parts is 11,502MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advance Auto Parts. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAP is 0.19%, a decrease of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 64,411K shares. The put/call ratio of AAP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,297K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,394K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 90.68% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 2,451K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,833K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 22.19% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,553K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 80,150.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,509K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181K shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAP by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc., is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.