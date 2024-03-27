Wedbush Just Cut Its Price Target on GameStop (GME) Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After yesterday’s surge, GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has lost all momentum and is back in the red by about 15%.

Investors and retail traders had been waiting for the video game retailer to report fourth-quarter earnings. But when the report came in, it showed a disappointing end to 2023, in which GameStop missed on both earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue.

That’s not the only bad news, though. Wall Sentiment toward the meme stock continues to decline as well. Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter recently lowered his GME stock price target from $6 to $5 per share, maintaining an “underperform” rating. At a time when GameStop is already struggling, this doesn’t bode well for a turnaround.

There are plenty of reasons to approach GME stock with caution, not the least of which is its status as a meme stock. But does this mean that investors will finally recognize the folly of betting on this losing company? Let’s take a closer look at this recent bearish take and assess what investors should be expecting.

GME Stock: The Demise of GameStop?

Most Wall Street analysts aren’t issuing price targets and ratings for GME stock. After all, why should they? It’s a meme stock that made history once but since then, hasn’t done anything noteworthy.

Since the short squeeze of early 2021, GameStop hasn’t even come close to reaching those historic price highs, no matter how many retail investors wish it would. Over the past year, shares have been highly volatile but have never managed to stay in the green for long. As of this writing, GME stock is down over 20% year-to-date (YTD), and there aren’t any catalysts on the horizon that could generate the momentum it needs to shake this losing streak.

In his bearish case against GameStop, Pacheter laid out why he sees GME stock as a sell. The analyst noted that there are some positives but that strong concerns far outweigh them. As he stated:

“With its current cash balance, GameStop can weather $100 million of annual losses for a decade or more. However, should its revenues decline by $150 – 200 million per year (which we think is highly likely given its lack of clear strategy to replace lost games sales), it may have trouble trimming costs fast enough to stem the growth of its losses. If we’re right, GameStop has a likely runway of no more than five years. The demise of GameStop is outside the 12- month window we use for our price target, but we expect the company’s demise at some point later this decade”

For investors, there should be one key takeaway from Pachter’s hypothesis that, ultimately, the demise of GameStop is coming. At this point, it is clear that even the r/WallStreetBets crowd can’t save it.

The Bottom Line

Everyone loves an underdog story. The saga of how a small group of plucky retail traders successfully launched the GameStop short squeeze will live on in the memories of many people. But as Pachter highlighted, it may be time for investors to acknowledge that this struggling company is never going to be what it was.

As InvestorPlace reported in 2023, “At its core, GameStop is a plastic disc retailer with an outdated business model.” Now, experts are starting to acknowledge that its days are likely numbered.

That type of ending should be expected for meme stocks. Bed Bath & Beyond experienced a short squeeze in August 2022 but ended up crashing back down to earth, never to recover. The fellow struggling retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2023, and less than a year later, it no longer exists.

This is exactly the type of fate that could easily befall GameStop or AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), a fellow struggling company that has failed to adapt to a changing economy. Investors should heed Pachter’s words and remember that the end of GameStop is likely imminent.

