Stocks
VOYG

Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Voyager Technologies (VOYG) with Outperform Recommendation

January 23, 2026 — 11:36 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on January 23, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Voyager Technologies is $40.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $34.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Technologies. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 8.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOYG is 0.30%, an increase of 26.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.93% to 24,428K shares. VOYG / Voyager Technologies, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VOYG is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 3,021K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,817K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,632K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 86.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOYG by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 1,060K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 1,045K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Voyager Technologies, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Voyager Technologies, Inc.-> See our take on Voyager Technologies, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VOYG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.