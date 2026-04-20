Wedbush Initiates Coverage of USA Rare Earth (USAR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Wedbush initiated coverage of USA Rare Earth (NasdaqGM:USAR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.28% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for USA Rare Earth is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 71.28% from its latest reported closing price of $19.95 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for USA Rare Earth is 46MM, an increase of 2,707.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in USA Rare Earth. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USAR is 0.27%, an increase of 538.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.44% to 63,539K shares. The put/call ratio of USAR is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bayshore Capital Advisors holds 8,743K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,603K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 7,798K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,799K shares , representing a decrease of 64.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 60.45% over the last quarter.

Inflection Point Holdings II holds 3,125K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,170K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 68.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 109.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,600K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 78.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USAR by 242.17% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.