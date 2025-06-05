Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TLX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Wedbush initiated coverage of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:TLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 166.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLX is 0.01%, an increase of 266,887.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,177.40% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abc Arbitrage holds 27K shares.

Private Advisor Group holds 10K shares.

UBS Group holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLX by 79.45% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares.

