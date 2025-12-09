Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Wedbush initiated coverage of Sarepta Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SRPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is $29.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.06% from its latest reported closing price of $21.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 2,694MM, an increase of 11.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 704 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 174 owner(s) or 19.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRPT is 0.07%, an increase of 40.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.86% to 98,689K shares. The put/call ratio of SRPT is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,201K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 74.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,025K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 74.76% over the last quarter.

Erste Asset Management holds 2,686K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares , representing an increase of 39.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 109.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,650K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 76.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 374.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,288K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRPT by 74.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.