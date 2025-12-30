Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Rithm Property Trust (RPT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 30, 2025, Wedbush initiated coverage of Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rithm Property Trust is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $2.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rithm Property Trust is 223MM, an increase of 1,891.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rithm Property Trust. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPT is 0.12%, an increase of 38.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.48% to 33,926K shares. The put/call ratio of RPT is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 9,834K shares representing 21.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,887K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 87.75% over the last quarter.

Rithm Capital holds 3,298K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,365K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 9.97% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,275K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

