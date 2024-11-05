Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Rezolute (RZLT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Rezolute (NasdaqCM:RZLT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 138.62% from its latest reported closing price of $5.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 24MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 41.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.57%, an increase of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.51% to 39,671K shares. The put/call ratio of RZLT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 11,279K shares representing 20.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,154K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 6.40% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,825K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215K shares , representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 98.66% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,813K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 94.37% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,990K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 70.65% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,798K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

