Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Realty Income (O) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Wedbush initiated coverage of Realty Income (NYSE:O) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is $61.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $60.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 4,071MM, a decrease of 13.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to O is 0.42%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 753,845K shares. The put/call ratio of O is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,969K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,595K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,073K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,691K shares , representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 24,687K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,042K shares , representing a decrease of 62.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 39.70% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 22,772K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,037K shares , representing an increase of 73.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in O by 275.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,573K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,149K shares , representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in O by 48.36% over the last quarter.

Realty Income Background Information



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 606 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index.

