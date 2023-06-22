Wedbush Initiates Coverage of Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 22, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 277.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tscan Therapeutics is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 277.11% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Tscan Therapeutics is 8MM, a decrease of 54.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tscan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCRX is 0.68%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.93% to 10,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,785K shares representing 11.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 1,246K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,077K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds 855K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DC Funds holds 630K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tscan Therapeutics Background Information

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

