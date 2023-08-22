Wedbush Initiates Coverage of TripAdvisor (TRIP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Wedbush initiated coverage of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TripAdvisor is 20.33. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.47.

The projected annual revenue for TripAdvisor is 1,748MM, an increase of 4.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in TripAdvisor. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.30% to 113,709K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 5,400K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,700K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 25.58% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,184K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 19.30% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,786K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,772K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 55.19% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,705K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing an increase of 48.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 59.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,232K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 5.61% over the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

Additional reading:

